Sign up for our Entertainment Alerts
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
What to expect
Stay ahead of the news. You will get our biggest stories, directly in your inbox, as soon as they’re live.
Whether you’re interested in movies, television, music, video games, theater, art, dance or anything else from the cultural realm, the Los Angeles Times’ award-winning reporters and critics have the inside story.
Plus, you’ll find in-depth coverage about the business of Hollywood.