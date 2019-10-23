Sign up for the Tasting Notes newsletter

Newsletter Eat your way across L.A. Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

What to expect

Los Angeles has the most dynamic restaurant scene in America; it is one of the world’s great centers of dining.

With the Tasting Notes newsletter, Los Angeles Times restaurant critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega go beyond their weekly reviews: They share insights on how they approach their jobs and off-the-cuff takes on where they’re eating right now.

Plus, there’s an “Ask the Critics” section (send your questions!), links to the week’s stories in The Times’ Food section and more. Delivered to your inbox every Saturday.

Your hosts

Bill Addison is a James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic for The Times. Previously he was national critic for Eater, for which he traveled constantly to document America’s ever-changing dining culture. He was previously a food critic for the San Francisco Chronicle and lead restaurant critic at the Dallas Morning News. He grew up inMaryland but is (slowly) embracing Dungeness crab.

Patricia Escárcega joined The Times as a restaurant critic in December 2018. She previously worked at the Arizona Republic as a dining reporter. She started her career at the Phoenix New Times, where she was the dining critic for three years. A Southern California native, Escárcega was born in Riverside to a family of naranjeros (citrus pickers).