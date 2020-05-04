Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
California

California to begin reopening state, moves into Phase 2

May 4, 2020
1:45 PM
Share
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will move into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on May 8. Retail stores will be allowed to reopen with modifications to how they operate.
California