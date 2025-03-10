Jay Duplass of ‘The Baltimorons’ says ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie, accept it

Jay Duplass, Michael Strassner, Liz Larsen and Olivia Luccardi came by the L.A. Times studio at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival to talk about their film, “The Baltimoreans” and tell us what the best Christmas films are of all times, why dental dams can be good for more than mouth work and how Strassner’s mother knows John Waters.
