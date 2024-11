She may leave the country. He doesn’t understand why. Welcome to the 2024 election.

Two Times letter writers — one a Kamala Harris voter, the other a Donald Trump supporter — explain how the presidential election has affected their lives and their relationships with others. For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.