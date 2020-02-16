Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Lakers’ and Clippers’ road to the playoffs

Feb. 16, 2020
11:03 AM
The second half of the NBA season is about to begin and the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers appear to be in good shape to make the playoffs. But, if they do, can they get to the Finals?