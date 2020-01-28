Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more SHOUT A LOT OF INFO AT YOU | Sundance Film Festival 2020

Want to know about resort living? What about snow and xenophobia? Well, this is the video for you! Jim Rash, Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zach Woods, Nat Faxon and Zoe Chao stopped by the L.A. Times Studio presented by Chase Sapphire at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to give us the ABCs of their film, ‘Downhill.’



Chase Sapphire has no influence over editorial decisions or content.