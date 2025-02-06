Grover on how to help people and why he cannot be Super Grover

Grover loves waiting tables and being a journalist and helping people. He stopped by the Los Angeles Times to talk to very important questioner Nick Ducassi about his favorite job and why there is absolutely no possible way he can be Super Grover. No way whatsoever.