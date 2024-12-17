LIVE: Dodgers Debate Christmas special

The Dodgers won the World Series, but that’s the past. We are looking to next year, discussing what the team needs Santa to bring them and what moves the team might make to repeat in 2025. Join your favorite Dodgers beat writer, Jack Harris, along with your pals, columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernandez, as we celebrate the season and talk Dodgers baseball.