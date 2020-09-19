Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist icon of the Supreme Court, dies at 87

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first to become a pop culture icon.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who championed women’s rights and was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, has died.



Ginsburg, who had battled cancer for more than a decade, died Friday evening of complications from the disease.



For her first two decades, Ginsburg was a respected but not highly influential member of the high court, but she later became a major force.



She wrote several major decisions, including a 1996 ruling in U.S. vs. Virginia that opened the doors of Virginia Military Institute to women.



She supported abortion rights, gay rights, affirmative action and the strict separation of church and state.



Ginsburg was the first Democratic nominee to the high court in a quarter-century when she was chosen in 1993 by President Clinton.



She died at 87.