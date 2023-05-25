Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:49
Tina Turner, resilient star who sang ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ dies
Obituaries

Tina Turner, resilient star who sang ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’ dies

Grammy-winning Tina Turner was a rock ’n’ roll original with her high-octane, powerful yet soulful voice and iconic hairstyles.

Share
ObituariesVideos: Latest
Advertisement