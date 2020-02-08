20 Images
Orson Bean | 1928 - 2020
Actor Orson Bean, local theater mainstay who rose to fame as a 1950s TV personality, dies at 91.
Actor Orson Bean and his wife, actress Alley Mills, attend “The Equalizer 2" premiere in Hollywood in July 2018. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)
Orson Bean and wife Alley Mills in their frontyard garden in Venice. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / For The Times)
Orson Bean performs his one-man play “Safe at Home: An Evening With Orson Bean” in Venice in March 2016. (Sean Sabhasaigh / WireImage)
Orson Bean with Dick Van Dyke in March 2016 in Venice. (Sean Sabhasaigh / WireImage)
Actors Al Pacino, left, Orson Bean and Alley Mills attend the after-party in Los Angeles for “Salome,” which Pacino directed. (Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images)
Orson Bean, center, stars in the 1999 film “Being John Malkovich.” (Universal Studios via Getty Images)
Orson Bean, with Piper Laurie, in a 2000 episode of TV’s “Will & Grace.” (Chris Haston / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Orson Bean as Scrooge, with Jessie Clemens as Mudlark, in a 1998 production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice. (Perry C. Riddle / Los Angeles Times)
Alley Mills and Orson Bean star in the Pacific Resident Theatre’s 2007 production of William Alfred’s play “Hogan’s Goat.” (Vitor Martins / Pacific Resident Theatre)
Orson Bean in “Death of the Author” at Geffen Playhouse. (Michael Lamont / Geffen Playhouse)
Kathryn Joosten and Orson Bean in a musical performance at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in October 2010 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
Orson Bean banters with host Johnny Carson during “The Tonight Show” in May 1991. (Alice S. Hall / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Orson Bean and Elizabeth Karr in the play “Uncle Vanya” at the Met Theatre in Los Angeles. (Becky Meister / Classical Theatre Lab)
CBS Television’s Studio One featured Robert Q. Lewis, left, Kathleen McGuire and Orson Bean in “A Christmas Surprise,” which originally broadcast on Dec. 24, 1956. (CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)
Orson Bean, left, and Dustin Hoffman get ready to leap into the past to relive their lives in the TV movie “The Star Wagon” by the National Education Television Playhouse series circa 1966. (Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)
Actors Tom Poston, left, Kitty Carlisle and Orson Bean sit with host Bud Collyer (standing rear) on the set of the TV game show “To Tell the Truth” in Los Angeles in July 1964. (CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images)
Comedian Orson Bean in 1959. (Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
Host Dick Van Dyke, from left, with panelists Elaine May, Mike Nichols, Dorothy Loudon and guest panelist Orson Bean during a rehearsal for the first episode of the game show “Laugh Line” in 1959. (NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Orson Bean (Danny Feld / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
Orson Bean in April 2014. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
1/20