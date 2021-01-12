Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
epa01100476 Gaming Tycoon Sheldon Adelson gestures during an interview at the Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, Macao, China, 27 August 2007. The Venetian Macao opens 28 August 2007 being Macao's 27th casino featuring 850 gaming tables and 4100 slot machines at a cost 2.4 billion US dollars. EPA/PAUL HILTON
7 Images

Sheldon Adelson | 1933 – 2021

Photos: Sheldon Adelson used his vast wealth to buy political influence.

Gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson at his Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in China in 2007. (Paul Hilton / EPA / Rex / Shutterstck)

President Trump stands alongside Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chief Executive and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson before speaking at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., in December 2019. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, talks to Adelson and his wife, Miriam, at the opening of an ancient road at the City of David, a tourist site in east Jerusalem.  (Tsafrir Abayov / Associated Press)

Adelson, left, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chief Operating Officer William P. Weidner examine a model of the Marina Bay Sands resort on Feb. 8, 2007, in Singapore. (Wong Maye-e / Associated Press)

Venetian Resort Chairman Sheldon Adelson stands before some of the Italian artwork that was re-created to adorn the Venetian Resort hotel-casino in Las Vegas on March 17, 1999.  (Laura Rauch / Associated Press)

Adelson speaks in Las Vegas in May 2015. (John Locher / Associated Press)

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks at a September 2016 news conference for the opening of Parisian Macao in Macau.  (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)

1/7