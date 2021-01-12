Sheldon Adelson | 1933 – 2021

Photos: Sheldon Adelson used his vast wealth to buy political influence.
Gambling tycoon Sheldon Adelson at his Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in China in 2007. (Paul Hilton / EPA / Rex / Shutterstck)
President Trump stands alongside Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chief Executive and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson before speaking at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., in December 2019. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, talks to Adelson and his wife, Miriam, at the opening of an ancient road at the City of David, a tourist site in east Jerusalem. (Tsafrir Abayov / Associated Press)
Adelson, left, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chief Operating Officer William P. Weidner examine a model of the Marina Bay Sands resort on Feb. 8, 2007, in Singapore. (Wong Maye-e / Associated Press)
Venetian Resort Chairman Sheldon Adelson stands before some of the Italian artwork that was re-created to adorn the Venetian Resort hotel-casino in Las Vegas on March 17, 1999. (Laura Rauch / Associated Press)
Adelson speaks in Las Vegas in May 2015. (John Locher / Associated Press)
Billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks at a September 2016 news conference for the opening of Parisian Macao in Macau. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)