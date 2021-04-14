Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Obituaries

Bernie Madoff, Ponzi scheme mastermind, dies at 82

Bernie Madoff, who came to epitomize Wall Street corruption with his epic $65-billion Ponzi scheme, has died in prison of natural causes at age 82.

Share
ObituariesVideos: Latest