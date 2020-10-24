Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lee Kun-Hee, who grew Samsung into a world-leading titan, dies after years-long hospitalization

A Samsung Group flag and South Korean national flag flutter on adjacent poles outside office building
Lee Kun-Hee had transformed Samsung from a local business in South Korea into a world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse.
(Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 24, 2020
6:46 PM
SEOUL — 

Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.

A Samsung statement says Lee died Sunday with his family members, including his son and de facto company chief Lee Jae-yong, by his side.

Lee Kun-Hee had been hospitalized for years, and the younger Lee has been in charge of company affairs.

“All of us at Samsung will cherish his memory and are grateful for the journey we shared with him,” the statement said.

