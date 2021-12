Vicente Fernández, a Mexican musical icon for generations, dies at 81

Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez performs at AmericanAirlines Arena on October 10, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Olivia Salazar/WireImage)

The last of Mexico’s crooning matinee idols, the self-taught troubadour recorded more than 50 albums, all in Spanish, and sold tens of millions of copies.