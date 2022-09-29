James F. Davidson

President & Managing Director

James Davidson has more than 35 years of experience in business and corporate management, public accounting, management consulting and corporate financial advisory. He is managing director, president and shareholder of Avant Advisory Group, Inc. In that capacity, he leads the firm’s specialization practices in distressed & special situations - financial restructuring; operational turnarounds; mergers & acquisitions advisory (including financial and operational/ business, IT and tax due diligence); forensic accounting; fraud and corporate investigations; performance improvement; chief financial officer services & C-suite interim-management; and corporate governance. He has been an investor, partner, shareholder, operating and financial executive, and member of the boards of directors of more than 25 companies, serving in various financial and executive positions. He serves middle-market companies with sales ranging from $50 million to multi-billion-dollar sales, private equity firms, family offices and their portfolio companies, banks, alternative lenders and other capital providers, attorneys and law firms.