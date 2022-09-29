Founder & CEO

Alignment Healthcare

John Kao is founder and CEO of Alignment Healthcare, a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Kao has had a long career committed to the health care industry and has served in executive roles at CareMore Medical Enterprises, The TriZetto Group, PacifiCare Health Systems, Secure Horizons USA and FHP International. Years ago, he witnessed first-hand how difficult it was to navigate the health care system after his mom suffered a heart attack. Even with access to the best doctors, hospitals and insurance, the entire experience was poor for his mom because of the fragmented and uncoordinated health care system. Kao’s experience inspired him to found Alignment Healthcare in 2013 with a mission to transform health care for seniors by putting them first in everything and treating members like family.