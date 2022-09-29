Medical Director

Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetic Lounge

Dr. Kevin Sadati is a leading facial plastic surgeon in the Newport Beach area with over 15 years of facial and reconstructive surgery experience. He is known for creating natural, subtle results for his patients who don’t appear they’ve had work done. This can be credited to his experience, as well as his surgical finesse and natural artistic talent. Along with years of studying and training, Dr. Sadati has experience as a painter and sculptor, which embodies his artistic eye and appreciation of aesthetic harmony. He believes this is key to creating beautiful, natural-looking results in cosmetic surgery. Dr. Sadati has developed the natural facelift technique known as Triple C Plication (for facial rejuvenation) as well as a process for restoring lost volume, known as fat grafting, that uses the patient’s own platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to improve recovery and extend results.