Founder & Executive Director

The Frida Cinema

Logan Crow is the founder and executive director of The Frida Cinema, which currently serves as Orange County’s sole nonprofit cinema. A life-long cinema enthusiast, Crow has a 20+ year history working in and around film, from his early days volunteering at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theater to his formation of bygone L.A.-based cult cinema site MondoCelluloid.com and nonprofit Long Beach Cinematheque. He is also passionate about special events as a means of bringing communities together to enjoy enriching and inspiring experiences, and in that effort founded Halloween-season community event Long Beach Zombie Walk and continues to produce outdoor and drive-in screenings throughout Southern California. Aside from his work co-programming and developing The Frida, Crow currently serves on the boards of OC Pride and ArtsOC. His tireless efforts as a community and arts leader were evident during the pandemic when he launched The Frida Cinema’s “Pop-Up Community Drive-In” series.