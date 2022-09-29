Head of Commercial Banking

Union Bank

Scott Connella is managing director and head of commercial banking for MUFG Union Bank. The Commercial Banking group is an origination and portfolio management unit serving middle-market companies with revenues of $50 million to $2 billion across a range of industries with credit and non-credit ancillary products. Connella sets the strategic vision and oversees 160+ employees in 17 offices, and more than 200 support partners. His division is strategically designed to be lean and efficient, however he is closely aligned with other divisions for which his team generates significant revenue, including transaction banking, capital markets, intrepid investment bankers, real estate industries, asset-based finance, syndications, fx, interest rate derivatives, wealth management & private banking, and consumer banking. He engages daily with these teams, helping to develop and drive growth strategies, as well as across the bank’s credit and shared support groups, to address operational enhancements and efficiency improvements.