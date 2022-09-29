Chief Executive Officer

Girl Scouts of Orange County

A collaborative trailblazer, lifelong Girl Scout and enduring champion of girls’ and women’s causes, Vikki Shepp brings deep understanding of the youth leadership market and evolving needs of today’s girls to her role as CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC), a position she has held since January 2018. Growing up in Seal Beach, she earned the Girl Scout First Class Award (now the Girl Scout Gold Award), the highest Girl Scout award. Now, after her over a decade-and-a-half leadership career with GSOC, Shepp has repeatedly proven to be creative and collaborative, sharply focused on ensuring transformative leadership development experiences for nearly 15,000 Girl Scouts across Orange County. With an annual budget of $12 million, 150 staff members and nearly 10,000 adult members and volunteers representing every O.C. zip code, she leads her team in helping girls develop the vital skills they need to live their best lives.