Community Engagement Director

Crittenton Services for Children and Families

Beverly Berryman is the community engagement director for Crittenton Services for Children and Families who has been responsible for the volunteer department for the last nine years. With many years of active community service, it has given her insight and knowledge on the importance of volunteers, the impact they have, and how they contribute to making our world a better place. Berryman supports all the programs within the agency. She helps meet each child’s or family’s needs, whether it is for food, clothing for school or a job interview, art supplies, linking a client to a mentor, or creating cultural experiences that clients will never forget, she makes it her mission to get the job done. Berryman has implemented the term “Radical Hospitality” ensuring that volunteers understand the impact they are making.