Gittings Global - NE77265 (Gittings Photography)

Regional President, Western Markets

Fifth Third Bank, N.A.

Joe Yurosek is the Regional President of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, overseeing middle market expansion in California and Texas. With 25+ years of industry experience, he built Fifth Third’s Middle Market presence in California, establishing regional offices in Orange County, Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and San Francisco. In December 2021, Yurosek expanded his role, overseeing Texas’ middle market expansion. He focuses on wealth management, financial risk management, and capital markets in Western markets. He is dedicated to community service, serving on the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast and the Advisory Board of the Center for Business Growth (CBG). Before joining Fifth Third, Yurosek held leadership roles at Comerica Bank. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Fifth Third Bank has $207 billion in assets and operates in 11 states with 20,000 employees, focusing on commercial middle market banking nationwide.