Chief Executive Officer

American Lending Center

John Shen, a Chinese native, came to the U.S. in 1993 as a foreign student, earning his degrees from prestigious institutions-Peking University and Duke University. As the CEO of American Lending Center (ALC) in Irvine, California, his entrepreneurial vision transformed ALC into a non-bank small business lending powerhouse with over $100 million in revenue in 2021. He pioneered unique lending models, notably supporting underserved and minority small businesses during the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). In 2015, Shen founded Sunstone Management (SMI), an investment firm that achieved exponential growth, earning recognition on Inc. 5000 and Financial Times lists. SMI also fosters start-ups, collaborating with California State University Long Beach (CSULB) and founding the Long Beach Accelerator(tm). His innovation extended to Partake Collective, a disruptive ghost kitchen concept, where he became a national leader. He also served as an economic development commissioner for Long Beach, joined Irvine’s Innovation Council, and represented ALC at the White House. Under Shen’s leadership, ALC has won numerous awards including Inc. 5000 and Financial Times’ honors, recognizing his outstanding contributions to finance.