Senior Vice President

Voit Real Estate Services

Mike Bouma, a 31-year veteran at Voit Real Estate Services, is a highly regarded senior vice president and partner known for his expertise in industrial, office, and investment property sales and leasing. Throughout his career, he has executed 1,375 transactions, totaling a vast 20 million square feet and valued at an impressive $1.45 billion.

As a visionary leader, Bouma plays a pivotal role in co-leading the Bouma Caputo team, where he passionately mentors young brokers, helping them evolve into industry leaders themselves. His unwavering commitment to clients, coupled with his honesty and integrity, has fostered enduring relationships within the real estate community. His contributions to the field have earned him a well-deserved position on Voit Real Estate Services’ Board of Directors. Beyond his professional endeavors, Bouma’s philanthropic efforts, including fundraising for the NAMI Orange County Chapter, exemplify his dedication to making an impact on the community.