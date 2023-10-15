Managing Director

Ankona Capital

Newth Morris is the co-founder and managing director at Ankona Capital, a growth-stage venture capital firm in Newport Beach. His career began as an electronic systems designer at Electronic Design Associates, working on early technologies like audio encoding and GPS. In 2000, he co-founded Telogis, a pioneer in fleet vehicle tracking (telematics). Telogis excelled in hardware, SAAS, digital mapping, and parallel computing. Morris played a role in early product development, transitioning to sales and strategy. Verizon acquired Telogis in 2016, where Newth served as senior vice president for connected car and IoT strategy. Beyond his industry contributions, he chaired the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) chapter, received accolades as Orange County’s Entrepreneur and Innovator of the Year, and was named Business Person of the Year. Morris and his wife are active in the autism community and support initiatives in Guatemala through the Newth & Claudia Morris Foundation.