Salvador B. Sarabosing, Jr.

Partner, Risk Advisory Services Leader

Blythe Global Advisors

Sal Sarabosing, a partner and risk advisory services leader at Blythe Global Advisors (BGA), is a visionary leader empowering start-ups and established entities across major Orange County industries to thrive by navigating and mitigating present and future risks. As the head of BGA’s Irvine office, he guides a local team in delivering exceptional services. With a robust background including roles at Ernst & Young, Ingram Micro, and Grant Thornton LLP, Sarabosing possesses a wealth of experience in financial reporting, internal audit, compliance, and finance transformation. He excels in solving intricate business challenges, aligning operations, and strengthening resilience across technology, life sciences, real estate, aerospace, and gaming sectors.

Since joining BGA in 2017, his leadership has significantly expanded the firm’s risk advisory offerings, resulting in impressive year-over-year growth. Sarabosing serves as an adjunct professor at California State University, Fullerton, and actively contributes to nonprofit initiatives such as the PADRE Foundation.