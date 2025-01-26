Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern: Leadership shouldn’t be defined by individuals

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stopped by the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve with directors Michelle Walshe and Lindsay Utz to talk about their documentary, “Prime Minister,” the state of leadership, how we can work to make politics better for everyone and reflecting on whether Donald Trump is likable.