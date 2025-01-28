The future of trans lives and laws explored in ‘Heightened Scrutiny’

Sam Feder and Chase Strangio stopped by the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve to talk about their documentary, “Heightened Scrutiny” and how media coverage of trans issues has affected the lives, and laws, of trans people.