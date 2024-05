I was at Kent State in 1970 when my friend was killed. Why are we still using force against college protests?

From L.A. Times Studios: Doug Guthrie, a Times reader, recalls the day at Kent State when the Ohio National Guard shot and killed four students, including one of his friends. Decades later, he sees parallels between the anti-war protests of the 1960s and ‘70s and today’s college demonstrations, noting disturbing violence against protesters then and now.