Alan Hagman was deputy director of photography for the Los Angeles Times. He was an Emmy Award-winning multimedia producer whose work has also been recognized by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Pictures of the Year International, National Press Photographer’s Assn., the Society for News Design and the Webby Awards. Hagman worked at a variety of small- and medium-sized newspapers as a photojournalist before joining The Times as a staff photographer in 1997. Hagman was a graduate of the University of Kansas and an avid Jayhawk fan.

Alan Hagman | 1964-2019

