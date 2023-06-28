Alan Nguyen is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times. He is a recent graduate of Oregon State University, where he majored in design and innovation management as well as business analytics with a focus in digital marketing. At Oregon State, Nguyen served as the creative lead of Orange Media Network and managed a team of designers and content creators who produced advertising and visual content for publications including the student-run newspaper, the Daily Barometer; fashion magazine DAMChic; and the lifestyle magazine Beaver’s Digest. In this role, Nguyen was awarded first place for Best Graphic Designer in the nation by both the Associated Collegiate Press and the College Media Business & Advertising Managers organization.