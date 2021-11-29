Alex Horvath is a temporary photo editor for news and Sports at the Los Angeles Times. An award-winning photographer and photo editor, Horvath was most recently a staff photographer at the Bakersfield Californian, where he had previously served as director of photography for more than 13 years. He also was deputy photography editor at Newsday, working with a team of six deputy picture editors; night picture editor for the Buffalo News; and a photographer and picture editor for the Mansfield News Journal. Horvath graduated from the University of Bowling Green with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He lives in Bakersfield, Calif., with his wife of 34 years and has three grown children.