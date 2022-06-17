Alexis Timko is the inaugural Ida B. Wells Society investigations intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Long Beach native and recent graduate of the University of Southern California, she worked at USC Annenberg Media where she exposed issues related to campus sexual assault and student government corruption as a reporter and investigative desk editor. Previously, Timko has worked with the International Rescue Committee and Human Rights First to aid in legal assistance and resettlement for Afghan refugees. She has also traveled to Kyrgyzstan and India to work on human rights issues in the regions and wrote several papers and articles about human rights issues in Cameroon.