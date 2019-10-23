Alison Brower joined the Los Angeles Times as deputy editor for arts and entertainment in November 2019.

Previously, she was the deputy editorial director at the Hollywood Reporter, where she was the architect of the magazine’s Power 100 and other high-wattage packages, power lists and special projects. Before moving to Los Angeles in 2014, she was the founding editor-in-chief of Dr. Oz The Good Life at Hearst and worked in the editorial leadership of magazines including Glamour, Redbook and Seventeen.

Brower grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Princeton University.

