As creative director, Amy King oversees a unified print and digital design group of story designers, art directors and layout editors, building on The Times’ rich design legacy. As deputy managing editor for features, she oversees lifestyle coverage including travel, plants and Image.

She joined The Times in January 2020 as assistant managing editor for features and features design.

Previously, she was at the Washington Post for six years, where she was the founder, editor and creative director for the Lily, a digital publication focused on elevating stories about women. She also served as the design director for the Emerging News Products team at the Post and was part of the launch team for the Washington Post Select app, the Post’s channel on Snapchat Discover and By the Way, a new travel destination for the Post. She started at the Post in 2013 as an art director for the Arts & Style section.

King is an innovative editor and leader, with a track record of building successful teams and growing audience across many platforms. During her time as editor of the Lily, she co-directed an award-winning short documentary, won a Webby for best email newsletter, oversaw the production of two murals in Washington, D.C., and launched the Lily’s channel on Snapchat Discover.

King started her career at the Arizona Republic in 2008 as a news page designer. She studied journalism and visual communication at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. She grew up in North Canton, Ohio.