Ana Elena Azpúrua is a data and graphics journalist with the Los Angeles Times. She has over a decade of experience covering Latino and immigrant communities. Prior to joining The Times, Azpúrua was part of Univision Noticias’ digital graphics team. She was responsible for pitching, designing, and overseeing data visualizations. Azpúrua contributed to award-winning projects that focused on how Latinos were hard hit by COVID-19, femicides in Puerto Rico, and Black and Hispanic women fighting evictions.

Previously, Azpúrua worked with Al Día/Dallas Morning News and the Associated Press. A Venezuelan native, she began her career at her hometown newspaper in Caracas. Azpúrua holds master’s degrees in international affairs and Journalism from Columbia University, where she was a fellow at the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism. She also recently completed the Lede Program for Data Journalism.

In her free time, Azpúrua enjoys building Lego sets with her 9-year-old twins, watching TV series with her husband, and training her puppy, Cocosette.