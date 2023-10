Ananya Thyagarajan is a multiplatform editor and member of the 2023-24 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She is a recent graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied public health and environmental studies. In college, she served as the head of the copy desk at the Daily Cal, the student newspaper. Thyagarajan was The Times’ inaugural Henry Fuhrmann Multiplatform Editing intern in summer 2023 and is excited to continue her work on The Times’ copy desk.