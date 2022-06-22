Anastasia Dextrene S. Johnson is a multiplatform editing intern at the Los Angeles Times through the Dow Jones News Fund. Her career as a Billboard-featured singer-songwriter-actor from Montreal, Canada, makes her a proud contributor to the Entertainment and Features Desk. Johnson holds an honors bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto, a master of fine arts degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and a master of science degree in journalism from Columbia University. She is a former newsletter editor at the Senate of Canada, copy editor and staff writer at the Washington Square Newspaper and a lover of the arts. Lifetime obsession: being in sunny Los Angeles and travel.