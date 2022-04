Angie Jaime is head of creator content at the Los Angeles Times. She is a journalist, editor and content strategist whose work has appeared in Vice, i-D, Teen Vogue, Mic and more. She works to create digital spaces that are more civically engaging, accessible and reflective of the real world. Her writing explores how marginalized populations survive and thrive, through the lens of pop culture, art and technology. Originally from Chicago, she now lives in Los Angeles with her partner and dog.