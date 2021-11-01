Asal Ehsanipour is a podcast producer for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2021, she was a reporter and producer for KQED Public Radio productions like “The California Report Magazine,” “Bay Curious” and “Rightnowish.” Her storytelling has taken her on private chocolate factory tours, behind-the-scenes with a queer Fleetwood Mac tribute band and to the first Black church west of the Mississippi. Her work has also been featured on PRI’s “The World,” KALW’s “Crosscurrents, The Double Shift” podcast, and more. Ehsanipour was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is the proud daughter of Iranian immigrants.