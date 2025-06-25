Aspen Anderson is a summer intern reporting for the Los Angeles Times features desk. She recently graduated from the University of Washington with a double major in journalism and psychology. Anderson has worked as a statehouse reporter covering the 2024 Washington legislative session and interned with the news and lifestyle desks at the Bangkok Post in Thailand. She has also freelanced for the Seattle Times features section, contributing to the How-to-Seattle beat. She comes to The Times from the Everett Daily Herald, where she reported on breaking news and public safety. Her work has appeared in papers across Washington state, including Cascade PBS, the Vashon-Maury Island Beachcomber and more.