Avery Fox is a summer intern for the Los Angeles Times working on the design desk. Fox has previously worked with the Dallas Morning News as a summer mentee and freelance illustrator, and more recently with Texas Monthly magazine as an art intern. A native Texan, she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in design and minors in sociology and arts management and administration. Outside of The Times you can find her crafting or exploring the great outdoors.