Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton is the U.S. correspondent for the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, a nonprofit newsroom that works in partnership with major news outlets around the world on public interest journalism. Based out of Atlanta, his work focuses on the tobacco industry and wider global health.
Latest From This Author
A joint investigation has learned that Newport cigarette maker Reynolds American has hired Black lobbyists and influenced grass-roots groups to help fan fears among Black communities about menthol bans.