LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA-FEBRUARY 13, 2020: Boris Kachka poses for a portrait in the Los Angeles Times Studio on February 13 , 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Boris Kachka

Books Editor

Boris Kachka is the books editor of the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was an editor and writer at New York magazine for two decades. He has written profiles of authors including Joan Didion, Toni Morrison and Harper Lee; investigated turmoil at various cultural and media institutions; expanded books coverage across the publication’s many verticals; and covered film, television, theater and book publishing. He is also the author of “Hothouse,” a cultural history of the publisher Farrar, Straus and Giroux; “Becoming a Veterinarian”; and “Becoming a Producer.”

