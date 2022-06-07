Carin Dorghalli is a first-generation daughter of immigrants. She spent two years as a photojournalist at her hometown newspaper, the Chico Enterprise-Record. There, she covered multiple deadly wildfires, including the 2018 Camp fire and 2020 North Complex fire. She went on to win two California News Publishers Assn. awards for her wildfire coverage: first place in the writing category and second place in the photo essay category. She is now a master of fine arts candidate in film and television production at the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California. She likes to go by her nickname, Care (like Care Bear).