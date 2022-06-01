Carolyn Burt is an audience engagement intern for the Los Angeles Times. A recent graduate of California State University, Northridge, she worked on the university’s newspaper, the Daily Sundial, as the publication’s managing editor. Previously, Burt was the editor in chief for the Corsair, Santa Monica College’s award-winning student publication. As a California native, she enjoys taking in the scenery her home state has to offer, whether it be hiking in the mountains or spending a day at the beach.