Dan Watson is a deputy digital editor at the Los Angeles Times, where he oversees programming for LATimes.com and helps lead efforts in news coordination and breaking news. Watson joined The Times in 2014 after helping found WEHOville.com, a news site covering the city of West Hollywood. He earned a master’s degree in online journalism at USC, where he was editor in chief of Neon Tommy, and was a Carnegie-Knight fellow. At Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, he earned his bachelor’s in journalism and was editor in chief of the Mustang Daily. After graduating, he oversaw production of five sports sections, including the Santa Maria Times, on the beautiful Central Coast.