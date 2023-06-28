Advertisement
Los Angeles Times 2023 summer intern Dana Chiueh

Dana Chiueh

Dana Chiueh is a data and graphics intern for the Los Angeles Times. She studies computer science at Stanford University. Her interest in exploring technology in journalism has led her to work as a journalist product manager, conduct investigative data analysis and research applications of artificial intelligence to newsroom software. She has received support from OpenNews, the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting, the Brown Institute for Media Innovation and the Reynolds Journalism Institute, among others.

Advertisement